1/
Margaret Joan "Olson" Dale
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
We never know when it is time until we get called to visit heaven. It is a sad time and a good time. It brings family together to share times and memories. Surrounded by love. Margaret Joan "Olson" Dale of Taylors Falls, MN was born on November 20, 1932 to George and Frances Olson. Margaret graduated from Taylors Falls School in 1950. Margaret was united in marriage to Cecil Lloyd Dale on November 24, 1950. To this union, three children were born, Barry, Krys, and Shelley. Margaret was preceded in death by her husband Cecil, father George, mother Frances, and son-in-law Bob. She is survived by her three children, Barry (Susan) of Delavan, WI, Krys of Taylors Falls, MN, and Shelley (Cliff) of Dresser, WI; grandchildren, Bobby (Vangie), Teresa, Kelly (Brett), Shauna (Pete), and Dana; great-grand children, Coby, Eddie, Callie, Emma, Shekinah, Addison, and Jackson; sisters, nieces, and nephews. Celebration of life will be held from 3:00-6:00 pm, Friday, September 11, 2020 at the Grandstrand Funeral Home in Osceola, WI. www.grandstrandfh.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Celebration of Life
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Grandstrand Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Grandstrand Funeral Home
941 State Road 35
Osceola, WI 54020
715-294-3111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved