We never know when it is time until we get called to visit heaven. It is a sad time and a good time. It brings family together to share times and memories. Surrounded by love. Margaret Joan "Olson" Dale of Taylors Falls, MN was born on November 20, 1932 to George and Frances Olson. Margaret graduated from Taylors Falls School in 1950. Margaret was united in marriage to Cecil Lloyd Dale on November 24, 1950. To this union, three children were born, Barry, Krys, and Shelley. Margaret was preceded in death by her husband Cecil, father George, mother Frances, and son-in-law Bob. She is survived by her three children, Barry (Susan) of Delavan, WI, Krys of Taylors Falls, MN, and Shelley (Cliff) of Dresser, WI; grandchildren, Bobby (Vangie), Teresa, Kelly (Brett), Shauna (Pete), and Dana; great-grand children, Coby, Eddie, Callie, Emma, Shekinah, Addison, and Jackson; sisters, nieces, and nephews. Celebration of life will be held from 3:00-6:00 pm, Friday, September 11, 2020 at the Grandstrand Funeral Home in Osceola, WI. www.grandstrandfh.com