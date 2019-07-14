|
Age 95, St. Paul MN April 5, 1924 ~ June 12, 2019 Margaret (Marge) K. Reiling was born on April 5, 1924 in San Diego, CA. She moved to St. Paul, MN in 1946 with her husband, Robert (Bob) Reiling and worked as an admin. assistant at the St. Paul Seminary and at St. Catherine University. She raised two children with unconditional love, delighted in picnics and camping. She and her husband traveled extensively in Europe. She was loved by a loyal group of friends in St. Paul, MN and in Sun City West, AZ. She had a deep and unwavering faith in God and filled her life with prayer. She attended daily Mass and surrounded herself in scripture, finding a peaceful sanctuary in her faith. She will be deeply missed by her daughter, Chris Lahart (Greg), son, John Reiling (Jude), four grandchildren Andi, Sean, Rob, Kate and six great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband and great grandson Ryan Winter Hinckley. A celebration of her life will be held on July 18 at 10AM at Lumen Christi Catholic Church in St. Paul, MN with visitation at the church one hour prior. There will be a lunch following the service. Memorials preferred to the Foundation for Cancer Care in Tanzania (for the Children's Oncology Unit and Nursing Education).
Published in Pioneer Press on July 14, 2019