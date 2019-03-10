|
Age 92 Passed away peacefully on March 6, 2019. Preceded in death by husband, William; parents, Gustaf and Florence Lofgren; siblings, Louise Dunn and Robert Lofgren; and infant granddaughter, Megan. Survived by children, Nancy (Eric) Larsen, William Jr. (Missy), Julie (Darryl) Furne, Charles (Charmagne), Caroline (Jim) Hunt; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; relatives and friends. Margo was proud of her nursing career after graduating from the University of MN. She had a way of touching the hearts of everyone she met. Our wonderful mother embraced life. Per Margo's request, there will be a private family service.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 10, 2019