|
|
Little Canada, MN Beloved mother, treasured friend and tireless volunteer. Passed away on June 15th, 2019. Preceded in death by husband Robert, daughter Kathy Young and grandson Billy Young. Survived by Sissy and Jim Olausen, Harold and Ellen Hurley, Betty Shortridge-Hurley, Colleen and Jerry Gauster, Steve and Cindy Machgan, Robert and Mary Machgan, Tom and Amber Machgan, brother Ernie, sister Jeannie, grandchildren Steve, Amanda, Hannah, Meghan, Erin, Mike, Bryan, Lauren, Lisa, Ashley, Nick, Kayla, Dakota, Logan, Sawyer, Julia, Maria, Brayden, Abigail, great grandchildren Owen, Charleston, Serelli, cousins Eddie and Shirley Labelle. Service Monday, June 24th 9:00 a.m. Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Mpls. Family and friends please arrive at 8:50 a.m. 2nd entrance gates to Assembly Area 5. Luncheon to follow at American Legion Roseville, 700 County C West.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 20, 2019