Margaret L. PROCTOR

Margaret L. PROCTOR Obituary
Called home by our Lord on August 15, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, John E. & Jennie A. Lacey, brother John S. Lacey, sister Katherine Hackensen, son James R. Proctor. Survived by husband of 51 years, James, daughters Kristin Ray (Gordon), Jennifer Ward (Bill), Jessica Proctor, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Celebration of Life 11:00am - 1:00pm at Cobble Hill Apartment Community Room, 2600 Cobble Hill Dr., Woodbury, MN 55125. Interment in Falls Church, VA at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to .
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 25, 2019
