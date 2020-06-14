Margaret L. "Marge" SIEBERER
Age 93 Of the West Side, St. Paul Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on June 4, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, Charles and Theresa Potter; sister, Pat; brother, Charles; and great-granddaughter, Addy May. Survived by husband of 72 years, John; children, Janet (Ron) Smith, Bill (MarJean) Sieberer, Laura (Mark) Anderson and Mary (Steve) Williams; 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Special thank you to the Memory Care Staff at Gable Pines. Mass of Christian Burial, Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 10AM at ST. PATRICKS CHURCH, 1095 DeSoto Street, Saint Paul, MN. Face masks are required at Church. Memorials to Little Sisters of the Poor, Our Lady of Peace Hospice Home or donor's choice. Private interment. 651-489-1349





Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services - North End
1078 Rice Street
St. Paul, MN 55117
(651) 489-1349
