Born September 28, 1927 in Salisbury, England. Met the love of her life, Donald Lawrence when he was stationed there during WWII. They married in 1946. Preceded in death by parents, Lucy & Archibald Fry; husband, Donald; sisters-in-law, Dorothy & Clarence Palmer, Fran & Harold Johnson, Barb & Mike Gardner & Jean & Wally Ekstrand. Survived by son, Steve (Dao) Lawrence; daughter, Linda Lawrence Paselk; grand children, Angela (Toby) Hovelsrud, Ashley (Adam) Marthaler & Donald (Chelsey) Lawrence; great-grand children, Carter, Makenzie, Jack & Barret. A private interment will be held at Union Cemetery, Maplewood, MN and a celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Margaret was much loved and will be greatly missed by us all. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com
Published in Pioneer Press on May 24, 2020.