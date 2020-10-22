Age 70 Of White Bear Lake, MN Passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 17, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband, John. Peggy is survived by her daughter Tonya "Toni" (David) Norris of St. Mary's, GA; aunt, Marie Stockey of River Falls, WI; nephew, Michael Halenbeck of Belle Plain, MN. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM Saturday, October 24, 2020 at ST. PIUS X CATHOLIC CHURCH, 3878 Highland Ave., WBL. Private family interment at a later date. www.honsafamilyfuneral.com
