1/
Margaret "Peggy" LESSIN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 70 Of White Bear Lake, MN Passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 17, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband, John. Peggy is survived by her daughter Tonya "Toni" (David) Norris of St. Mary's, GA; aunt, Marie Stockey of River Falls, WI; nephew, Michael Halenbeck of Belle Plain, MN. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM Saturday, October 24, 2020 at ST. PIUS X CATHOLIC CHURCH, 3878 Highland Ave., WBL. Private family interment at a later date. www.honsafamilyfuneral.com 651-429-6172





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
ST. PIUS X CATHOLIC CHURCH
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Honsa Family Funeral Home
2460 East County Road E
White Bear Lake, MN 55110
(651) 429-6172
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved