1/2
Margaret Linnea (Stohl) SWANSON
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Born December 12, 1925 to Alva and Arthur Stohl, died on July 21, 2020. Preceded in death by high school sweetheart and husband, Curtis Swanson; sister, Dorothy Cashman; brothers, Arthur and Paul Stohl; son-in-law, Mark Kirkman. Survived by children, Bruce, Craig, Vicki Kirkman, Debra (Dave) Dziuk; 9 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; sisters-in-law, Joanne Stohl and Virginia Bergstrom; nieces and nephews. Due to COVID-19, a private graveside service and interment will be held. Memorials preferred to St. Croix Falls Public Library, 230 S Washington St., St. Croix Falls, WI 54025.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Simonet Funeral Home
6429 Osgood Avenue North
Stillwater, MN 55082
651-439-7770
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved