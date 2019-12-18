|
|
Age 93 Formerly of Roseville Passed away peacefully on December 14, 2019. Preceded in death by husband, John A. Lorence; parents, Wilfred and Margaret Peltier; son-in-law, Keith Smith. Survived by her children, Margaret Smith, Julie (Ken) Case, Barbara (Bucky) Adams, John Jr. (Peggy), Mary (Dan) Heim, Kate (Leon) Klemisch and Dan (Jodi); 17 grandchildren; 19 great-grand children; 1 great-great-grandchild. Visitation Friday, December 20 at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME-ROSEVILLE, 2130 N. Dale St. @ Co. Rd B. from 11 AM – 12 PM. Private Interment at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. Special thanks to the entire staff at Keystone for their love and care. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 18, 2019