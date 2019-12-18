Home

Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 487-2550
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
Margaret "Jeanne" (Peltier) LORENCE

Margaret "Jeanne" (Peltier) LORENCE Obituary
Age 93 Formerly of Roseville Passed away peacefully on December 14, 2019. Preceded in death by husband, John A. Lorence; parents, Wilfred and Margaret Peltier; son-in-law, Keith Smith. Survived by her children, Margaret Smith, Julie (Ken) Case, Barbara (Bucky) Adams, John Jr. (Peggy), Mary (Dan) Heim, Kate (Leon) Klemisch and Dan (Jodi); 17 grandchildren; 19 great-grand children; 1 great-great-grandchild. Visitation Friday, December 20 at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME-ROSEVILLE, 2130 N. Dale St. @ Co. Rd B. from 11 AM – 12 PM. Private Interment at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. Special thanks to the entire staff at Keystone for their love and care. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 18, 2019
