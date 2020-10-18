1/1
Margaret Louise TUCKER
Age 97 of Edina Peacefully passed away surrounded by loved ones on October 11, 2020. Preceded in death by parents Mildred and Harris Hanson, sister Ruth Anderson, and loving husband Richard C. Tucker, M.D. Survived by children Timothy Tucker (Patricia) and Milice Saxon (Jim); grandchildren Jennifer (Ryan), Ricky, Ronni and Tucker (Lauren); great-grandchildren Edith and Frances; nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Margaret Tucker was a fourth generation Minneapolitan. She graduated from Mpls South High School in 1941, and earned her nursing degree from Swedish Hospital in 1945 with a specialty in Pediatric Nursing from the U of M, eventually becoming head of Swedish Hospital's Pediatric Department. In the 1970s, she served as president of both the Hennepin County and Minnesota Medical Auxiliary, and was a proud member of the zany Mad Housewives Opera Company. Living by her mother's motto, "It's never 'I can't.' It's always 'I'll try,'" Margaret fought a grueling lifelong battle with rheumatoid arthritis, never allowing it to impede her wonderfully active life. She thrived outdoors on family adventures and shone with pride for her domestic doings. Always the perfect hostess and travel companion, she will be remembered for her unrivaled poise, humor, love, wit, determination, and storytelling. An incredible daughter, mother, grandmother, friend, and inspiration who will forever be a marvelously tough act to follow. We love you! Celebration of Life will be live streamed 2:00 PM Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, via Margaret's obituary page on Washburn-McReavy.com In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Ronald McDonald House Charities. www.Washburn-McReavy.com Edina Chapel 952-920-3996




Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
live streamed, via Margaret's obituary page on Washburn-McReavy.com
Funeral services provided by
Washburn McReavy Funeral Chapels
5000 West 50th Street (at Highway 100)
Edina, MN 55436
(952) 920-3996
