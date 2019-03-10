|
|
Age 88, of West St. Paul Died March 6, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, George and Mary Flynn; brother, James; husband, Tom; sons, Mike and Bill. Survived by sons, Pat (Ellen) and John (Cheryl); grandsons, Andrew, Daniel and Thomas; great-grandson, Flynn; brother, John (Jeanette) Flynn. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Wednesday, March 13 at the Church of St. Joseph, 1154 Seminole Ave., West St. Paul. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation at church 1 hour prior to Mass. Memorials preferred to the Church of St. Joseph. Willwerscheid West-Heights Chapel
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 10, 2019