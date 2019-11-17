|
|
Age 79, of Inver Grove Heights Passed away peacefully on Nov. 14, 2019. Preceded in death by husband, Larry; parents Alois & Dorothea Hilbert; grandsons, Brandon, Cory & Destin. Survived by children, Sharon (Jim) Hoel; David, Donald, Shirley, Daryl (Michele); grandchildren, Cami Hotchkiss-Fox, Amanda Borreson, Tiara, Brittany, Stephanie, Phillip & Allison; 13 great-grandchildren. Margaret loved to read and listen to old time country music. Memorial Service 7 PM Friday, November 22nd, at Roberts Funeral Home, 8108 Barbara Ave. Inver Grove Heights. Visitation 5:30-7:00 PM prior to the service. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 17, 2019