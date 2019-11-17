Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roberts Funeral Home
8108 Barbara Ave
Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077
(651) 455-2035
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Roberts Funeral Home
8108 Barbara Ave
Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
7:00 PM
Roberts Funeral Home
8108 Barbara Ave
Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret FOX
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret M. FOX

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret M. FOX Obituary
Age 79, of Inver Grove Heights Passed away peacefully on Nov. 14, 2019. Preceded in death by husband, Larry; parents Alois & Dorothea Hilbert; grandsons, Brandon, Cory & Destin. Survived by children, Sharon (Jim) Hoel; David, Donald, Shirley, Daryl (Michele); grandchildren, Cami Hotchkiss-Fox, Amanda Borreson, Tiara, Brittany, Stephanie, Phillip & Allison; 13 great-grandchildren. Margaret loved to read and listen to old time country music. Memorial Service 7 PM Friday, November 22nd, at Roberts Funeral Home, 8108 Barbara Ave. Inver Grove Heights. Visitation 5:30-7:00 PM prior to the service. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Roberts Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -