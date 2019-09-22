Home

Mueller Memorial Funeral and Cremation Services
835 Johnson Parkway
St. Paul, MN 55106
651-774-9797
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mueller Memorial Funeral and Cremation Services
835 Johnson Parkway
St. Paul, MN 55106
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
CHURCH OF THE BLESSED SACRAMENT
2119 Stillwater Avenue
View Map
Memorial Mass
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
CHURCH OF THE BLESSED SACRAMENT
2119 Stillwater Avenue
View Map
Margaret M. MOELLER


1937 - 2019
Passed away with her husband and son by her side on September 19, 2019. Survived by husband John; son Greg (Kim); granddaughter Macy; sister Karen (Bud) Lambert Ames; brothers Bruce (Ruth), Blaine (Linda) & Brent (Laura) Samb; brothers & sisters-in-law; many nieces & nephews. Margaret belonged to the Twin City Bike & St. Paul Park & Rec. Walking Club. Mass Thursday, September 26th at 11:00 a.m., CHURCH OF THE BLESSED SACRAMENT, 2119 Stillwater Avenue. Visitation Wednesday, September 25th from 4:00-7:00 pm, MUELLER MEMORIAL, 835 Johnson Parkway and at church one hour before the Mass on Thursday. Private interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Special thanks to the staff of Our Lady of Peace Hospice, Ramsey County Care Center and The Salvation Army Day Care Program.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 22, 2019
