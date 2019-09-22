|
|
Passed away with her husband and son by her side on September 19, 2019. Survived by husband John; son Greg (Kim); granddaughter Macy; sister Karen (Bud) Lambert Ames; brothers Bruce (Ruth), Blaine (Linda) & Brent (Laura) Samb; brothers & sisters-in-law; many nieces & nephews. Margaret belonged to the Twin City Bike & St. Paul Park & Rec. Walking Club. Mass Thursday, September 26th at 11:00 a.m., CHURCH OF THE BLESSED SACRAMENT, 2119 Stillwater Avenue. Visitation Wednesday, September 25th from 4:00-7:00 pm, MUELLER MEMORIAL, 835 Johnson Parkway and at church one hour before the Mass on Thursday. Private interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Special thanks to the staff of Our Lady of Peace Hospice, Ramsey County Care Center and The Salvation Army Day Care Program.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 22, 2019