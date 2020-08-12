1/1
Margaret M. "Marge" PATTERSON
1922 - 2020
September 6, 1922 August 10, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Warren; and grandson, Scott. Survived by daughter, Judith Knutson (Ron); sons, Dennis (Gayle) & James (Barbara); grandchildren, Colleen, Deborah, David, Elizabeth & Patricia; great grandchildren, Stephanie, Cassandra, Britton, Carter, Kara, Andrew & Patrick; great great grandchildren, Payton & Axl; sister, Arlene; and many relatives and friends. Marge loved to travel, read, play cribbage, 500, bridge, and bingo. A special thank you to the staff at Ecumen Lakeview Commons and Ecumen Hospice. Visitation Monday (August 17, 2020) 11:00 AM at SANDBERG FUNERAL HOME, 2593 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul with Funeral Service at 12:30 PM. Entombment Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com





Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Visitation
11:00 AM
Sandberg Funeral Home
AUG
17
Funeral service
12:30 PM
Sandberg Funeral Home
