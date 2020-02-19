|
|
Age 67 of Carlos, MN Formerly of Shoreview Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on February 14, 2020. She is preceded in death by her infant son Mathew, brother John Horwath, and sister Gerry Gebhardt. She is survived by her beloved husband of 47 years, David; children, Nathan (Jenny), Sarah (Tom) Och, and Andy (Sara); grandchildren, Amanda (Jordan) Padula, Adam Och, Ben Och, and Nolan Weigel; great grandchildren Liam and Nora Padula; siblings, Robert (Wendy) Horwath and Mary (Roy) Woods. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Special thanks to the Knute Nelson Hospice. Visitation 4-7 PM Sunday, February 23rd at Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral Home (515 Highway 96 W., Shoreview). Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Monday, February 24, 2020 at Transfiguration Catholic Church (6133 15th Street N., Oakdale, MN) with visitation one hour prior to Mass. Private interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Knute Nelson Hospice, at [email protected] nelson.org
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 19, 2020