(aka Sr. Antonella, CSJ) 3/13/1928 – 9/28/2020 Margaret passed away suddenly after 92 joy filled years, both for her and for all who knew and loved her. Preceded in death by her parents Ella Paul Strobel and Anton Strobel, and her sisters and brothers-in-law Jeanne Morzinski Strobel, Charles Randall, Robert LaBrosse, Jane Bukoskey McGovern and Merv Bukoskey. Margaret is survived by her husband of 39 years William Hunt, brother Rupert (Rupe) Strobel, nieces and nephews Mark and Joan Strobel, Jeana and Mitch Neren, Louise and Scott Sicard, brothers and sisters-in-law Mary Ann Randall, Bob (Vince) and Mary Kay Hunt, Betty LaBrosse, Kathleen Hunt, James Hunt, many nieces, nephews and their children. Margaret was born and raised in St. Paul and attended St. Joseph's Academy graduating with the class of 1946. She received a BA in English from St. Catherine University, a Masters Degree in Curriculum and Instruction from the U of M as well as all the coursework for a Masters Degree in English, and a Certificate in Administration from the University of St. Thomas. Margaret spent the first 35 years of her adult life as Sister Antonella, CSJ where she began her life-long vocation as an educator. In all, she spent 48 ½ years teaching every grade from 2nd to 12th, and served as a Principal in Marshall, MN, New Richmond, WI, and at St. Croix Catholic in Stillwater, MN. In 1981 Margaret married Bill Hunt and moved to their wonderful home in the woods of rural Somerset, WI, where they spent 36 years communing with nature and entertaining friends and family. Margaret was an accomplished artist who particularly loved watercolor painting. She loved her garden, long walks, and beauty in all its forms. She had fresh flowers on the table every day from April until first frost. She was devoted to her family and was an enthusiastic participant in all family gatherings. Memorials preferred to the The Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet Ministries Foundation. Due to the COVID pandemic, memorial services will be private.









