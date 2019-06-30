|
|
Age 63, of New Brighton A Gentle Soul Passed away Monday, June 24, 2019 to end stage cancer. Born in 1956 in Crookston, MN. Peggy was an elementary teacher for 30 years in Osseo area schools. She graduated from Minnehaha Academy with a deep abiding faith and lifelong friends. She received her Masters of Education from the University of Minnesota and Augsburg College. Peggy was preceded in death by her father, Herbert O'Brien and is survived by mother Margaret Ann Anderson; daughters Rachael Boyce and Elizabeth Halvorson; siblings Sean O'Brien, Katherine Shoecraft, and Bridget Enke; and many beloved grandchil-dren. She had a special place in her heart for her two little dogs, Moglie and Lillianna. Remembrance Service at 11 am Monday, July 8, visitation at 10 am at Faith United Methodist Church, Saint Anthony. Interment at Sunset Cemetery. Memorials preferred to Minnehaha Academy.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 30, 2019