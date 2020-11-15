1/
Margaret Mary JENSEN
1943 - 2020
Age 77, of South Saint Paul, MN Passed away on November 8, 2020. She was born on August 28, 1943, in South Saint Paul, the daughter of the late Frank and Margaret Arend. She went to beauty school as a young girl and worked as a beauty operator. She later returned to school at Inver Hills Community College and earned an associate's degree. A librarian and lifelong learner, Margaret enjoyed a quiet life of books, gardening, and solitary walks. She is survived by her loving children: son Francis Keys, son, daughter-in-law and granddaughter Edward, Dawn-Marie and Elizabeth Jensen, and daughter and son-in-law Marguerite and Matthew Schrepel. Margaret was preceded in death by her sister, Dorothy, brothers Frank and Bob, and her beloved premature twin daughters, Noelle and Belle. No public service will be held.




Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 15, 2020.
