Margaret Naomi (Peggy) BREED
1937 - 2020
Youthful and active at age 83, Peggy passed unexpectedly on November 28th. On such a beautiful Saturday our sweet, loving Peggy entered into eternal life. Her gentle spirit and selfless character left an indelible mark on those she encountered, and will be deeply missed. Born to Reuben and Melinda (Romlin) Ristrom on March 20, 1937, the second oldest of five children, they lived in Eagan, MN where she attended Henry Sibley High School, before going on to nursing school. She met the love of her life, Harold (Buzzy) Breed. They were married in September 1959, raised four children, Naomi, Mark, Christine and Brian. They moved to Hibbing, MN in 1965 for Harold's job, before moving back to the Twin Cities in 1992 and settling in Stillwater. Active member of the Episcopal Church the majority of her life, she served on every committee they had. The choir and quilting being two of her favorites. Ask the busiest person to volunteer, Peggy always found time. In addition, she also worked as a nurse both in Hibbing and in Stillwater. All of her patients adored her. She is survived by her loving husband, Harold, of 61 years of marriage; children, Naomi (Jeff) Price, Mark, Christine, Brian (Jen); 8 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild; siblings, Burt Ristrom, Reuben Ristrom (Diane), Evelyn (Tom) Joyal; several cousins, nieces/nephews and friends. Preceded by parents Reuben & Melinda Ristrom, Carl Ristrom (Jeanie), June Ristrom and Russell Johnson, in addition to many others. Private family service at Ascension Episcopal Church - Family Only. Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations preferred to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. The love of our life is at peace and attending to the gardens in heaven as she would be doing in her own backyard. 651-439-5511





Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 6, 2020.
