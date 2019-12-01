Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Connell Family Funeral Homes
520 11th Street South
Hudson, WI 54016-2149
(715) 386-3725
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret NIMMO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret (Jacobson) NIMMO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret (Jacobson) NIMMO Obituary
Age 83, of Afton, MN Passed away Nov. 14, 2019 Margaret was born in Chicago in 1936 and grew up in Marshalltown, IA. She married Keith Nimmo in 1956. Keith's work for 3M brought them to Afton, MN, where they raised their family. Margaret is survived by her children Jean Rosenthal (Thomas), David Nimmo, Anne Nimmo and Susan Palm; siblings Peter, Eric, and Sara Jacobson; grandchildren David, Michael, Kate and Aaron, and many nieces and nephews. She is pre-deceased by her husband, her parents and her sister, Kathy. A memorial service will be held on Dec. 7th at 2:00 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 485 Jacobs Lane, Hudson, WI. A second gathering will meet at the O'Connell Family Funeral Home, 520 11th Street, Hudson, WI, at 3:30, to remember Margaret and commemorate her presence in their lives. Light refreshments and fellowship will follow. All are welcome at both events.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Connell Family Funeral Homes
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -