Age 83, of Afton, MN Passed away Nov. 14, 2019 Margaret was born in Chicago in 1936 and grew up in Marshalltown, IA. She married Keith Nimmo in 1956. Keith's work for 3M brought them to Afton, MN, where they raised their family. Margaret is survived by her children Jean Rosenthal (Thomas), David Nimmo, Anne Nimmo and Susan Palm; siblings Peter, Eric, and Sara Jacobson; grandchildren David, Michael, Kate and Aaron, and many nieces and nephews. She is pre-deceased by her husband, her parents and her sister, Kathy. A memorial service will be held on Dec. 7th at 2:00 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 485 Jacobs Lane, Hudson, WI. A second gathering will meet at the O'Connell Family Funeral Home, 520 11th Street, Hudson, WI, at 3:30, to remember Margaret and commemorate her presence in their lives. Light refreshments and fellowship will follow. All are welcome at both events.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 1, 2019