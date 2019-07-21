Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
12:30 PM
Cerenity Senior Center Chapel
200 Earl St.,
St. Paul, MN
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:30 PM
Cerenity Senior Center Chapel
200 Earl St.,
St. Paul, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret ANDERSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret P. ANDERSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret P. ANDERSON Obituary
Age 83 of St. Paul Passed away on July 15, 2019. Margaret grew up on the West Side and served as a nurse aide at Wilder Foundation on Humboldt Avenue for over 20 years. Preceded in death by her husband, Jerry; grandson, Michael Reynolds. Survived by her children, Mary (Steve), Kathy (Geronimo) and John (Renate); grandchildren, Matthew, Kelly, Jeremy, Alleia, Isabel, Sonja, and Patrick; great-grand children, Meeka, Dominick, Kamilla, Jaydon; and many other loving family and friends. Mass of Christian Burial was held 12:30 PM Saturday, July 20th at Cerenity Senior Center Chapel, 200 Earl St., St. Paul, with visitation beginning one hour prior. Interment at Evergreen Cemetery, Mahtomedi.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.