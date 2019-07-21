|
Age 83 of St. Paul Passed away on July 15, 2019. Margaret grew up on the West Side and served as a nurse aide at Wilder Foundation on Humboldt Avenue for over 20 years. Preceded in death by her husband, Jerry; grandson, Michael Reynolds. Survived by her children, Mary (Steve), Kathy (Geronimo) and John (Renate); grandchildren, Matthew, Kelly, Jeremy, Alleia, Isabel, Sonja, and Patrick; great-grand children, Meeka, Dominick, Kamilla, Jaydon; and many other loving family and friends. Mass of Christian Burial was held 12:30 PM Saturday, July 20th at Cerenity Senior Center Chapel, 200 Earl St., St. Paul, with visitation beginning one hour prior. Interment at Evergreen Cemetery, Mahtomedi.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 21, 2019