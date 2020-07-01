Margaret P. HSIUNG
Born September 9, 1937 in Qufu, Sandong, China passed away peacefully on June 29, 2020 in Saint Paul, Minnesota. Margaret was a graduate of Southern Illinois University with a degree in business and received a computer science degree from Oakton Community College. She spent many years as a computer programmer at Kraft Foods. Margaret is preceded in death by parents, Kuk FiEng Nan and Kuk Wang Quan, her husband, Hugo, and her siblings. She is survived by children Harry Hsiung (Yong-Joo) and Linda Dech (Philip), two grandchildren (Emily and Ben) and many nephews and nieces. A remembrance of Margaret's life will be held at a later time.




Published in Pioneer Press from Jul. 1 to Jul. 5, 2020.
