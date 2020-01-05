|
|
Age 88, of White Bear Lake Maggie Pat let go of this life on December 31, 2019. Born March 18, 1931 to Alfred Salie and Margaret Dunmead Salie. Preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, two sisters, and her beloved husband Larry. Left behind to mourn and to celebrate her life are her four children, Kimberly (Don) Glassman, Shane (Judy) Potratz, Chris Potratz, and Chad (Kim) Potratz; five grand children, Adam (Casie) Glassman, Kate Glassman, Luke Glassman, Caleb Potratz, and Aubrey Potratz; great-granddaughter Elodie Glassman; sister Hope; brother-in-law Howard; sister-in-law Nancy; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. May her memory be a blessing. Services Wednesday January 8, 2020 at St. Andrew's Lutheran Church, 900 Stillwater Road, Mahtomedi, MN (651-426-3261). Visitation at 11am, service at 12 noon, lunch 1-3pm. Memorials preferred to the Community Center of St. Andrew's Lutheran Church of Mahtomedi.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 5, 2020