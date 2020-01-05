Home

POWERED BY

Services
St Andrew's Lutheran Church
900 Stillwater Rd
Mahtomedi, MN 55115
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Andrew's Lutheran Church
900 Stillwater Road
Mahtomedi, MN
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
12:00 PM
St. Andrew's Lutheran Church
900 Stillwater Road
Mahtomedi, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret POTRATZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Patricia "Pat" POTRATZ


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Patricia "Pat" POTRATZ Obituary
Age 88, of White Bear Lake Maggie Pat let go of this life on December 31, 2019. Born March 18, 1931 to Alfred Salie and Margaret Dunmead Salie. Preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, two sisters, and her beloved husband Larry. Left behind to mourn and to celebrate her life are her four children, Kimberly (Don) Glassman, Shane (Judy) Potratz, Chris Potratz, and Chad (Kim) Potratz; five grand children, Adam (Casie) Glassman, Kate Glassman, Luke Glassman, Caleb Potratz, and Aubrey Potratz; great-granddaughter Elodie Glassman; sister Hope; brother-in-law Howard; sister-in-law Nancy; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. May her memory be a blessing. Services Wednesday January 8, 2020 at St. Andrew's Lutheran Church, 900 Stillwater Road, Mahtomedi, MN (651-426-3261). Visitation at 11am, service at 12 noon, lunch 1-3pm. Memorials preferred to the Community Center of St. Andrew's Lutheran Church of Mahtomedi.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -