|
|
(Peg) Age 79 Of Sanibel, FL, and Chisago City, MN Minneapolis South High School, class of 1958 and longtime Bloomington resident. Passed peacefully Dec. 24, 2019. Survived by husband Tom, children Wendy, Holly and Jay and three grandsons. As she requested, there will be a "gathering of family and friends to remember the good times" on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, from 1 pm to 5 pm at the Chewin Lodge, 27770 Ridge Point Dr., Chisago City, MN 55013. Memorials preferred to a no-kill animal shelter such as Northwoods Humane Society, 7153 Lake Blvd, Wyoming, MN 55092.
Published in Pioneer Press from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019