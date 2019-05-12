|
Passed away peacefully surrounded by her sons Age 71, of White Bear Lake Margaret worked at US Bank for over 30 years. Outside of work, she loved traveling to Hawaii. She was a caring and loving mother who will be missed by her sons, Matt and Steve (Olga); brother, Robert Morafka; her dog and best friend, Herman and her grand-dogs. A funeral service will take place at 6:30PM on Wednesday, May 15 at Mueller Memorial, 4738 Bald Eagle Ave., White Bear Lake. Visitation will start at 4PM.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 12, 2019