Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mueller Memorial - White Bear Lake
4738 Bald Eagle Avenue
White Bear Lake, MN 55110
651-429-4944
Visitation
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
4:00 PM
Mueller Memorial - White Bear Lake
4738 Bald Eagle Avenue
White Bear Lake, MN 55110
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
6:30 PM
Mueller Memorial - White Bear Lake
4738 Bald Eagle Avenue
White Bear Lake, MN 55110
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret KRAWCZYK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret R. KRAWCZYK

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Margaret R. KRAWCZYK Obituary
Passed away peacefully surrounded by her sons Age 71, of White Bear Lake Margaret worked at US Bank for over 30 years. Outside of work, she loved traveling to Hawaii. She was a caring and loving mother who will be missed by her sons, Matt and Steve (Olga); brother, Robert Morafka; her dog and best friend, Herman and her grand-dogs. A funeral service will take place at 6:30PM on Wednesday, May 15 at Mueller Memorial, 4738 Bald Eagle Ave., White Bear Lake. Visitation will start at 4PM.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mueller Memorial - White Bear Lake
Download Now