Interment
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Evergreen Memorial Gardens
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Guldens Restaurant
Maplewood,, MN
Margaret Ruth (Lindstrom) GIBBONS

Margaret Ruth (Lindstrom) GIBBONS Obituary
Of Sun City , Arizona Passed away July 20, 2019 at the age of 91. Ruth is preceded in death by parents Ivar and Emma Lindstrom and sisters Jean Johnson and Linda Gulick. She is survived by her sisters Ellsa (Norton) Sorenson of McGregor, MN and Carole Lundgren of Fort Myers, FL and White Bear Lake, MN, many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and nephews, cousins, many, of whom, live in Sweden. Interment Evergreen Memorial Gardens Friday, October 4 at 2pm. A Celebration of Life/Memorial including lunch will be held Saturday, October 5, 11am at Guldens Restaurant, Maplewood, MN. Questions can be directed to Carole at 651-253-0186. Memorials may be made to the in Minnesota. The family is grateful for your condolences.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 29, 2019
