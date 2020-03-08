Home

Margaret Ruth (Henning) MEIER

Margaret Ruth (Henning) MEIER Obituary
Age 82 Died 2/11/2020. Born 4/23/37 in Milwaukee to Clarence and Norma Henning. Graduated Columbia Nursing School. Married Norbert Meier 9/14/57. Served as pastor's wife and missionary in Billings, MT, Tokyo, Japan, Fairbanks, AK, St.Paul, MN, and Kumba, Cameroon. Worked as RN at Lyngblomsten and Comforts of Home nursing homes. Everywhere her servant's heart personified her love for Jesus and demonstrated 1 John 3:18 "Dear children, let us not love with words or speech but with actions and in truth." Preceded in death by husband of 58 years, Norbert, brother John Henning. Survived by brother Tom Henning (Elaine) of New Ulm, MN, 4 children, 12 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, her church family, and a whole neighborhood she called her second family. A celebration of Margaret's life will be held at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church on March 28 at 1:00PM. https://everloved.com/life-of/margaret-ruth-meier/
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 8, 2020
