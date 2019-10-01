|
April 30, 1930 ~September 28, 2019 Loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Died September 28, 2019, age 89, after a brief illness, surrounded by family and prayer. Preceded in death by husband, George; parents, Roy and Agnes Miller; brother, Roy T. Miller; son-n-law, William Kappes; grandson, Scott. Survived by children, Dwight (Sandra), Mary Ellen Kappes, Keith (Kathy), Ward (Sandra), Grant (Kay) and Lynn Marie LaMott (Eric); grandchildren, John, Victoria, Christopher Kappes (Ellissa), Michelle Kappes Inglis (Will), Ryan Kappes, Kalyn, Megan, Neal, Andrea, Teresa, Brian (Erica), Nicholas, and Brooke LaMott; great-grandchildren, Henry and Roman. Peggy was a graduate of the Convent of the Visitation School and St. Catherine's College. She taught high school home economics for several years before she and George built their home in Sunfish Lake and raised their six children, and where she lived joyfully for 63 years until she died, still the center of her family. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM, Thursday, October 3, at St. Peter's Catholic Church (1405 Hwy 13, Mendota). Visitation beginning at 9:30 AM until start of Mass at church Thursday. Interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials preferred to St. Peter's Catholic Church.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 1, 2019