Age 78 of Lake Elmo, MN Passed away peacefully on August 30, 2020. Margaret was a loving wife and mother, adoring grandmother, much-loved sister and sister-in-law, favorite Aunt, and good friend. Margaret loved world travel and delighted in every activity involving family. She was beloved for her infectious laugh, fun-loving spirit, compassion and understanding, deep faith, and never-failing cheerfulness. She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Veronica Day, sister Veronica, brothers John, Jerome, Robert, and Bernard; husband Russ Juhl, and second husband Tony Schmidt. She is survived by her son Patrick Day (Regina) and granddaughters Sylvia, Veronica, and Mariana; step-children, Heidi Green (Mark), Wendy Bitner (Robert), Audrey Brown (Russell), Aimee Acton (Michael), Grant Schmidt (Ghazaleh), Christin Kerhin (Mike), Tony Schmidt (Eliana), Michael Juhl (Myrna), Lee Juhl (Chris), Jean Juhl (Jason) and additional grandchildren Mark (Alyssa), Anne Marie, Monica, Ellen, Daniel, Zeke, Raine, and Johanna, Danielle, Austin, Jessica, Justin, Hunter and Brendan; brother Richard Day (Pam), Sister-in-Law Joan Day and many nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends who she loved dearly. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. at the Church of St. Michael, 611-3rd St. S. Stillwater, MN and also livestreamed on Facebook. There will be no formal visitation and the public may begin arriving at 10:30 a.m. Interment at St Michael's Cemetery, Bayport will follow. A memorial service is being planned for a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Margaret's memory are suggested to Sisters of Charity-BVM, and St. Vincent De Paul, or a charity of your choosing.