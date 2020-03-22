Home

Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services - North End
1078 Rice Street
St. Paul, MN 55117
(651) 489-1349
Margaret (Christison) TALBOT

Margaret (Christison) TALBOT Obituary
Retired Ramsey County Health Inspector Passed peacefully on March 17, 2020 Survived by children and caregivers, Wayne and Sharon; grandchildren; nieces and nephews, Lale, John, David, Rosemund, Gretchen. Preceded in death by husband, John; sister, Isabelle; brother, John (Jack). Margaret belonged to St. Paul Cathedral for many years and was baptized and confirmed there. She was active in many things at the church. After retiring and moving, she went to St. Bernard's Church and continued her active work there. Margaret was a block nurse in her community. She was a devoted daughter to her family, caregiver for her parents, or anyone that needed care. She was a wonderful person and will be missed by all! Margaret's family would like to thank the staff of The Gardens at Episcopal Church Home for all their excellent care. Private family interment service has taken place at Roselawn Cemetery; there will be no public funeral service. Cards and letters may be sent to BRADSHAW, 1078 Rice Street, St. Paul, 55117 to be forwarded to Margaret's family. Memorials preferred to Parkinson's Foundation. 651-489-1349
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 22, 2020
