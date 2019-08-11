Home

White Funeral Home
12804 Nicollet Ave.
Burnsville, MN 55337
(952) 894-5080
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
White Funeral Home
12804 Nicollet Ave.
Burnsville, MN 55337
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
9:30 AM
Mary, Mother of the Church
Burnsville, MN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
Mary, Mother of the Church
Burnsville, MN
View Map
Margaret Theresa (Roster) PREINER


1928 - 2019
Margaret Theresa (Roster) PREINER Obituary
Born on March 9, 1928, and died on August 5, 2019, at the age of 91. Survived by Joe, her loving husband of 70 years; six children: Terrie (Roger) Lewis, Marcy Olson, Barb (Brad) Pickens, Tim (Peg) Preiner, Rich (Lynette) Preiner, and Melissa (Rich) Flint; 18 grandchildren; and 26 great-grandchildren. Visitation on Thurs, Aug 15, from 5 to 7 p.m. at White Funeral Home, Burnsville, MN. Mass of Christian Burial on Fri, Aug 16, at 10:30 a.m. at Mary, Mother of the Church, Burnsville, MN with visitation at the church one hour before Mass. A luncheon will follow at the church. Private interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery at a later date.Memorials preferred to , 950 Blue Gentian Rd. Suite 100, Eagan, MN 55121. White Funeral Home 12804 Nicollet Ave S Burnsville, MN 55337
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 11, 2019
