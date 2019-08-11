|
Born on March 9, 1928, and died on August 5, 2019, at the age of 91. Survived by Joe, her loving husband of 70 years; six children: Terrie (Roger) Lewis, Marcy Olson, Barb (Brad) Pickens, Tim (Peg) Preiner, Rich (Lynette) Preiner, and Melissa (Rich) Flint; 18 grandchildren; and 26 great-grandchildren. Visitation on Thurs, Aug 15, from 5 to 7 p.m. at White Funeral Home, Burnsville, MN. Mass of Christian Burial on Fri, Aug 16, at 10:30 a.m. at Mary, Mother of the Church, Burnsville, MN with visitation at the church one hour before Mass. A luncheon will follow at the church. Private interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery at a later date.Memorials preferred to , 950 Blue Gentian Rd. Suite 100, Eagan, MN 55121. White Funeral Home 12804 Nicollet Ave S Burnsville, MN 55337
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 11, 2019