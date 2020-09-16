Age 81, of Mendota Heights Died on September 15, 2020. Preceded in death by her parents, John and Marie; twin sister, Polly Wolters and brother, Jack. Survived by siblings, Robert (Margaret), Patricia (Mark) Lustig and William (Mary Pat). Will be greatly missed by many nieces and nephews. Peg was a science teacher at Phalen Lake Elementary School in St. Paul and St. Stephen's in Bradenton, FL for many years. She was a prayerful servant at St. Joseph's parish in West St. Paul and for 18 years was a member of the Community of St. Joseph of Crookston—during that time she taught grade school at St. Joan of Arc. Visitation at Willwerscheid West-Heights Chapel, 235 W Wentworth Ave., West St. Paul 9:30 to 10:30 Am Saturday, September 19 followed by a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial 11:30 AM at the Church of St. Joseph, 1154 Seminole Ave., West St. Paul. Interment Resurrection Cemetery.