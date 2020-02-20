Home

Washburn McReavy Funeral Chapels Hillside Chapel
2610 19th Avenue N.E.
Minneapolis, MN 55418
(612) 781-1999
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Washburn McReavy Funeral Chapels Hillside Chapel
2610 19th Avenue N.E.
Minneapolis, MN 55418
Memorial service
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Washburn McReavy Funeral Chapels Hillside Chapel
2610 19th Avenue N.E.
Minneapolis, MN 55418
Margarete "Omi" BRADEN

Age 85, of White Bear Lake, MN Passed away peacefully on Friday, February 14th, 2020. Preceded in death by loving husband, Robert; son, James Everritt; brother, Paul Assemacher. Survived by children; Christine DeGonda, Lisa Jackson, Robert (Deidre), Paul (Patty), Gena (Chris) Robertson; sister, Irene LaBonte; 9 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren and other loving family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the Animal Humane Society. Memorial service to be held Tuesday, February 25, 11AM with visitation one hour prior all at: Washburn-McReavy Hillside Chapel 2610 19th Ave. N.E. Minneapolis, MN 55418 www.Washburn-McReavy.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 20, 2020
