June 16, 1929 – July 21, 2020 Marge Knowlton, age 91, a former longtime resident of West Saint Paul, passed away July 21, 2020, in Minnetonka. She was a devoted wife, supportive mother, loving "Nana" to eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, a talented seamstress, beautiful singer and a lover of caramel rolls. Marge is survived by Ken, her husband of 71 years, and four children: Steve (Margaret) Knowlton of Medicine Lake; Scott (Nan) Knowlton of Roseville; Alice (Jim) Yount of Minnetonka; and Karen (Reade) Bailey of Eden Prairie. She is also survived by her brother, Chuck Garr of Inver Grove Heights, eight grandchildren, three great-grand children and several nephews. A native of Wadena (born June 16, 1929), Marge married Ken in 1949. They moved to West Saint Paul in 1959 and later lived in Woodbury and Inver Grove Heights before moving to Minnetonka in 2015. Ken was a teacher at Henry Sibley High School until his retirement in 1983, and Marge worked part-time as a substitute teacher. They were members of St. Paul's United Methodist Church for more than 50 years, where Marge taught Sunday School and sang in the choir. A small private family service is being held. Interment will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery at a later date. The family is requesting donations be made to Messiah United Methodist Church, 17805 County Road 6, Plymouth, MN, 55447, to benefit families impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store