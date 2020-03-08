Home

Marge M. LeMAY

Marge M. LeMAY Obituary
Age 98 of Shakopee Preceded by husband, Louis; grandson, Treven; parents, Hubert and Catherine; 11 brothers and sisters. Survived by children, Sharon (James) Ganley, Joann (Vaughn) Snow, Robert (Deborah) LeMay, William (Deborah) LeMay, Mary Ann LeMay, LuAnn (Scott) Smith; 11 grandchildren; 19 great-grand children; 1 great-great grandson; many nieces and nephews. Visitation Tuesday from 9-10:45 AM followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM all at Church of St. Mark, 350 S. Atwood St., Shakopee. Interment Catholic Cemetery, Shakopee. Shakopee 952-445-2755 www.mcnearneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 8, 2020
