|
|
Age 77 Died surrounded by love and peace in her home in the woods in Duluth, MN. She is survived by her children Tony (Darla Wills), Rich (Sandi), and Gina; and her furry companion, Georgia. Marge had a deep love for her grandchildren Brittani and Sammi (Zach) as well as Amilkar Bello. She adored her great grandson, Lucciano, who lit up her life. Private celebration of her life with family only. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Pet Haven Phoenix Fund in her memory.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 10, 2019