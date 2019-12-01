|
Age 85 Passed away November 21, 2019 Preceded in death by her parents, Anton and Hilma Olson, and sister, Doris Olson. She will be missed by her children John (Laing), Jeanne and Jim (Lisa) Rikkers; nine grandchildren Maya, Anton, Maria, Pablo, Hannah, Adam, Sam, Leander and Laura, two great grandchildren, and many cherished friends, some of whom she knew for more than seventy years. Marge grew up in West St. Paul, graduating from Minnehaha Academy in 1951. She received a bachelors degree from the University of Minnesota in 1955, and taught kindergarten, first and second grades in the South St. Paul Public Schools for seven years before becoming a mother. She loved being a full time homemaker to her children. She was a member of First Covenant Church in Minneapolis, and later of Bloomington Covenant Church, where she was active in the choir and Stephen Ministry program. She volunteered at Martin Luther Manor, Community Emergency Services, Fairview Southdale Hospital and the . She loved playing the piano her entire life, and continued to play beautifully long after Alzheimer's disease had taken so much else away. Her constant generosity and gracious social spirit persisted until the end, touching all of those around her, including her beloved caregivers during the last period of her life at Pioneer Estates in Eden Prairie. Memorial service at Bloomington Covenant Church on Tuesday, December 17th at 11 AM.
Published in Pioneer Press from Dec. 1 to Dec. 15, 2019