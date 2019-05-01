Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
1401 North Arcade Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
(651) 776-2761
Resources
More Obituaries for Margery YOUNGMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margery L. YOUNGMAN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Margery L. YOUNGMAN Obituary
Age 88 Passed away on April 28, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Joe & Myrtle; brothers, Don, Jack, & Bud. Survived by husband, Bob; sons, Bob, Jr. (Teri) and Ron; daughters, Mary Biebl (Don), Nancy Nellis (Scott) and Ann Marie Andert (Steve). Memorial Service 6PM Friday, May 3rd at First Covenant Church, 1280 Arcade Street (Hwy 61), St. Paul with visitation 1 hour prior to the service at church. Private Interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Special thanks to the staff at St. Croix Hospice. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now