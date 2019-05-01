|
Age 88 Passed away on April 28, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Joe & Myrtle; brothers, Don, Jack, & Bud. Survived by husband, Bob; sons, Bob, Jr. (Teri) and Ron; daughters, Mary Biebl (Don), Nancy Nellis (Scott) and Ann Marie Andert (Steve). Memorial Service 6PM Friday, May 3rd at First Covenant Church, 1280 Arcade Street (Hwy 61), St. Paul with visitation 1 hour prior to the service at church. Private Interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Special thanks to the staff at St. Croix Hospice. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 1, 2019