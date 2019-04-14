|
|
Died January 22nd, 2019 in Terre Haute, IN at age 93 surrounded by her children. She died peacefully from complications of Alzheimer's and cancer. Preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Bill. Survived by son John (Joan), daughter Sandy (Jack), son Bill, Jr., granddaughter Bailey and sister Carol (Glenn) Carlson of Tucson, AZ. Longtime employee of School District #624 in WBL, she will always be known as the "Lunch Lady" to the many students who passed through the cafeteria in the 60's and 70's. Private family interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery next to her husband in June. Special thanks to the Westminster Supportive Care staff and the Angels from Wabash Valley Hospice in Terre Haute. Memorials preferred to .
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 14, 2019