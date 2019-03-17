|
|
1928 - 2019 Has ended her journey with us at 90 years of age on March 10th, 2019 to let her body sleep to let her soul live on. Preceded in death husband, Joseph John; parents, Lyle & Velma; siblings, Donna, Marilyn and Charles; son, Dennis; grandsons, Sean and J.J.; great-granddaughter, Katie; and son-in-law, Emilio. Survived by children, Linda (Joel), Sharon, Joseph (Ruthann) and Gerald; 12 grand children, many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Family will celebrate her life and their love for her. A Memorial Service will be at 5:00pm on Monday, March 18th at SIMPLE TRADITIONS BY BRADSHAW, 488 Humboldt Avenue, St. Paul with a Visitation beginning at 4:00pm and a Celebration of Life to follow at 6:00pm at Joseph's Grill, 140 S. Wabasha, St Paul. 651-767-9333
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 17, 2019