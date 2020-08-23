Margo FRIEDMAN

Died on August 17, 2020, at the age of 72. She was predeceased by her parents, Max and Ruth Friedman. She is survived by her partner-care giver David Hofseth; her step-son, Josh Herman (Lisa); grandchildren, Abigail and Elizabeth Herman; brother, Morley Friedman (Deidre Greene); nieces, Lilith Greene-Friedman and Medora James (Stephen); and former husband, Alan Herman. Margo obtained her BA degree from Moorhead State University, and her master's degree from the University of Saint Thomas. Margo was a retired teacher of learning-disabled children at Galtier Elementary School in St. Paul. She contributed her lovely singing voice to the Mount Zion Temple choir and served as secretary of the Temple board. Margo was a member of Hadassah and took part in a chavurah. She was an avid bird watcher and Scrabble player. With her beautiful smile and laughter, Margo was gregarious and generous. She was a loving and beloved wife, stepmother, grandmother, partner, sister and aunt. A memorial service will be held later. Donations may be made to the donor's favorite charity or to Southview Acres Health Care Center.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store