|
|
Age 70 Died peacefully at home on August 18, 2019 in Inver Grove Heights after a long battle with lung cancer. She leaves behind her daughter, Dawn Cramer and husband Patrick of Fort Collins, CO; stepsons, Chad McGowan and his girlfriend Amanda of Savage, Dan Myers and wife Rachel of Hanahan, SC and John Myers and wife Sheryl of Afton. Husband, Larry Myers; grandchildren, Gunnar, Merritt, Ethan, Ashton, Tyler, Connor, Sarah and Matthew; father, Willmer Unruh; siblings, Mary Kampa and David Unruh and his girlfriend Myra Lewis; special nephew, Dan Hewitt and many other nieces and nephews. And we cannot forget her beloved dog Pookie. She is preceded in death by her mother Evelyn and siblings Jim Unruh and Linda Patterson. Margot graduated from Hamline University and worked for the State of Minnesota. She loved to tend to her flowers and listen to music. She spent many hours listening to her favorites; Paul Simon, Fleetwood Mac and the Eagles. If you hear one of their songs or see a tulip or peony (her favorite flowers) take a moment and remember a fun time or a memory that you had of her. A Celebration of Life is planned for family and friends, with details to come. Slip slidin' away, slip slidin' away, you know the nearer your destination the more you're slip slidin' away (Paul Simon. Greatest Hits, Etc. Columbia Records. 1977) We'll miss you mom.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 22, 2019