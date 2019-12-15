Home

Age 93, of Shoreview, MN Lillian was born January 16, 1926 in Winnipeg, Manitoba and died November 29, 2019. Lillian was preceded in death by her husband, Richard, parents Sumarlidi and Gudny Matthews, sisters Grace and Elin Claire, and son Craig. She is survived by her brother Albert Matthews of Winnipeg, her children Bryan (Rany), Gary (Mary), Dianne Ambler (Bob), grandchildren Angela, Scott, Elizabeth, Brett, Molly, Randy, and Rachel. Services will be held Friday, December 20th at Mount Olivet Lutheran Church, 5025 Knox Ave. S., Minneapolis. The Visitation will begin at 1:00 PM with the Funeral following at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Salvation Army preferred.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 15, 2019
