Marguerite BARRIE

Passed on Sunday, September 27th, 2020 Born in Minneapolis to Edith (Fisher) and Charles C. Barrie. Like all of her family, she had a special attachment to Minnehaha Park and lived close to it her entire life. She was an active member and Elder of St. James on the Parkway. She loved drawing, wanting to be the first female Cartoonist with a Wonder Woman-like character she drew incessantly. She was a patriot, routinely calling attention to "her Flag" when she saw the Stars & Stripes. She loved art and beauty in all forms, noting aloud wherever she saw it, a famous painting, a sculpture in a park, a distinct cloud, a pretty flower, a cute dog, a handsome man, a beautiful child. She was jovial, singing made up songs, mostly about her cat. She is preceded in death by all family save her precious sister and lifelong roommate Muriel Barrie, her niece Che O'Ryan in Oregon, and a distant cousin Loren Hoffmann in Maine. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 4557 Colfax Ave, Minneapolis. www.Washburn-McReavy.com
