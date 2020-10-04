1/
Marguerite BARRIE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marguerite's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed on Sunday, September 27th, 2020 Born in Minneapolis to Edith (Fisher) and Charles C. Barrie. Like all of her family, she had a special attachment to Minnehaha Park and lived close to it her entire life. She was an active member and Elder of St. James on the Parkway. She loved drawing, wanting to be the first female Cartoonist with a Wonder Woman-like character she drew incessantly. She was a patriot, routinely calling attention to "her Flag" when she saw the Stars & Stripes. She loved art and beauty in all forms, noting aloud wherever she saw it, a famous painting, a sculpture in a park, a distinct cloud, a pretty flower, a cute dog, a handsome man, a beautiful child. She was jovial, singing made up songs, mostly about her cat. She is preceded in death by all family save her precious sister and lifelong roommate Muriel Barrie, her niece Che O'Ryan in Oregon, and a distant cousin Loren Hoffmann in Maine. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 4557 Colfax Ave, Minneapolis. www.Washburn-McReavy.com Nokomis Park Chapel 612-721-1651




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Washburn McReavy Funeral Chapels
1838 Minnehaha Parkway
Minneapolis, MN 55407
(612) 721-1651
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved