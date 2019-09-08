Home

Marguerite CAMPBELL


1940 - 2019
Marguerite CAMPBELL Obituary
On Wednesday September 4, 2019 loving mother, grandmother and sister Marguerite passed peacefully into eternity with the Lord at the age of 79. Marguerite was born on February 19th, 1940 in St. Paul to Stanley and Marguerite; she graduated from Johnson HS, raised 3 children, and retired in 1996 after many years as a bus driver for The MTC. She was preceded in death by parents Stanley and Marguerite, brother Lester, sister Joyce, son Russell, and grandson Aaron. She is survived by son Rory, daughter Cheryl (Michael), grandchil-dren Erik (Kathryn), Angela, Kevin, Daniel (Kristi), Heather, Gretchen (Jacob), Lucas, Jacob, 13 great grandchildren, sister Ardys Walsh, sister-in-law Nancy Campbell, many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Memorial Service 6 PM Friday, (Sept. 13, 2019) at Klecatsky's - Southern Funeral Home, 414 Marie Avenue, South St Paul. Visitation 4-7 PM at the funeral home. Private interment. 651-451-1551
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 8, 2019
