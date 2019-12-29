|
|
This inspiring, passionate proponent for peace, who fearlessly spoke out for what she believed, died on December 26, 2019 at Carondelet Village in St. Paul. Marguerite was born in Henderson, MN to James and Olive (Doheny) Corcoran on January 24, 1929. In 1947 she entered the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet, which set her on a 25 year path of working in hospital admissions for St. John's in Fargo, ND, St. Michael's in Grand Forks, ND, and St. Mary's in Minneapolis, MN. Marguerite spent the next 30 years working in long-term shelters for women and children at St. Joseph House, Ascension Place and then Incarnation House which she helped to establish with Rita and Brigid McDonald. It was there that she began Cottage Collective, a greeting card project that helped women find self-empowerment, dignity and recovery. Through it all Marguerite was tirelessly committed to the peace movement, protesting, writing, meeting with officials, even being arrested. Of this work she offered: "I believe I not only have the right but the obligation to do all that I can to resist war". Marguerite is preceded in death by her parents; sister Eileen Webb; brothers John (Myl) and James Corcoran; and nephew Mark Corcoran. She is survived by brothers Greg (Rita) and William Corcoran; sister-in-law Jeanne Corcoran; many nieces and nephews; lifelong friends; the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet and Consociates. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, January 7, 2020, 11:00 AM, in Our Lady of the Presentation Chapel, 1884 Randolph Avenue, St. Paul, with Visitation at 10:00 AM preceding Mass. Burial at Resurrection Cemetery in Mendota Heights, following luncheon at Carondelet Center in St. Paul. Memorials preferred to the Sisters of St. Joseph Retirement Fund. Sister Marguerite, rest in love and peace.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 29, 2019