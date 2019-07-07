Home

Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
White Funeral Home
14560 Pennock Ave
Apple Valley, MN 55124
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Grace Lutheran Church
7800 150th St. W.
Apple Valley, MN
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Grace Lutheran Church
7800 150th St. W.
Apple Valley, MN
Marguerite E. "Inky" OVERLUND

Marguerite E. "Inky" OVERLUND Obituary
Age 80 of Shakopee, formerly of Apple Valley, passed away peacefully on July 4, 2019 surrounded by her family. Marguerite is preceded in death by her parents, Orestes and Myrtle Bruder and brother, Martin Bruder. She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, David; children, Marty (Wendi) and Kris (Adam) Gabel; 5 grandchildren, David (Ashli), Andrew, Katie (Mike), Kevin (Hannah) and Brad; 2 great grandchildren, Callista and Charlie; brother, David (Carol) Bruder; also by other relatives and friends. Funeral Service will be held 11 AM Friday, July 12, 2019 at Grace Lutheran Church, 7800 150th St. W., Apple Valley, with visitation on Thursday (7/11) from 5-8 PM at the White Funeral Home, 14560 Pennock Ave., Apple Valley (952-894-5080) and 1 hr. prior to service at church. Interment, Lakeville Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred. www.whitefuneralhomes.com
Published in Pioneer Press on July 7, 2019
