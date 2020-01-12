|
January 2, 1932 - January 5, 2020 Age 88, of Bayport, Formerly of St. Paul Our Mom and Mimi passed away at home in her Croixdale apartment. Though not unexpected, her passing was fast and peaceful, and she was surrounded by her loving family. Preceded in death by parents Gilbert and Muriel Hamm. She is survived by sister Midge Kirwan (Bill), son Todd Hansen (Audrey) and daughter Kimberly Brody (Jim), grandchildren Karin Taylor (Chris), Eric Hansen (Rachel), Lindsie Katz (Morgan) and Jeremy Katz, and five great-grandchildren. Peggy was a proud member of Summit School class of 1949 and maintained relationships with her classmates to the end of her life. She had several career iterations, each one taking advantage of her creativity and passion. She worked for the Minnesota State Legislature, operated her own catering business for 11 years, and ran the Alumni House at Macalester College. Throughout the years she made close friends that spanned generations. Her proudest accomplishments, however, were her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved them dearly, and celebrated her 88th birthday together with family the evening before she passed. The family gathered again hours later to usher her on to her next adventure. She is deeply appreciated and deeply missed. A memorial service will be held at St. John the Evangelist Episcopal Church, 60 Kent Street in St. Paul at 2pm on Friday, March 27, 2020, followed by a reception in the Fireside Lounge. She will be laid to rest next to her parents and grandparents at Acacia Park Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press from Jan. 12 to Mar. 25, 2020