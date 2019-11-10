|
|
Age 63, of Woodbury Passed away at home after her battle with cancer on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. She was preceded in death by her father, Herman. Marguerite will be deeply missed by her husband of 25 years, Jim; daughters, Erin and Brigid; siblings, Tom (Debbie), Paul (Constance), Stephen (Catherine), John (Mary), and Mary Brigid (Jeffrey) Spence; mother, Therese Ratelle; other family and friends. Memorials preferred to the College of St. Benedict Scholarship Funds. Memorial Mass will be Wednesday, November 13 at 10am with visitation one hour prior at St. Ambrose Catholic Church, 4125 Woodbury Drive, Woodbury Private interment at a later date. WULFF 651-738-9615 WulffWoodburyFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 10, 2019